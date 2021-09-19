Where’s the most expensive gas in Hardinsburg?

(HARDINSBURG, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Hardinsburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hardinsburg area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.01 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hardinsburg area appeared to be at O'Reilly's Auto Service, at E 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

O'Reilly's Auto Service E 2Nd St, Hardinsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1012 Old Us-60 . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.