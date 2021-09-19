Where’s the most expensive gas in Fairfield?

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Gas prices vary across the Fairfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Irving, at 320 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 320 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Irving 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.17

Cumberland Farms 76 College Ave, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.86 $ --

Cumberland Farms 205 Main St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ --

Irving 204 Center Rd, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.45 $ 3.76 $ 3.34

Irving 155 Pung Hill Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 500 Kennedy Memorial Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.