CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Lake Isabella?

Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6Q6N_0c0sRD9Y00

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Lake Isabella area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake Isabella area ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.30 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake Isabella area appeared to be at Shell, at 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.49

Mobil

14600 Ca-178, Lake Isabella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.91
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Isabella, CA
Local
California Traffic
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
56
Followers
298
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy