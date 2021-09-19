Where’s the most expensive gas in Lake Isabella?

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Lake Isabella area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake Isabella area ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.30 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake Isabella area appeared to be at Shell, at 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Mobil 14600 Ca-178, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.91 $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.