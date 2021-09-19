Where’s the most expensive gas in Ocean View?

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Ocean View area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ocean View area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Royal Farms, at 58 Atlantic Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Liberty 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ --

Liberty 30244 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Liberty 34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Exxon 36656 Lighthouse Rd, Fenwick Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.