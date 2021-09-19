Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bellevue

(BELLEVUE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Bellevue area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bellevue area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bellevue area appeared to be at Marathon, at 715 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 715 S Main St, Olivet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Mobil 229 N Main St, Olivet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.