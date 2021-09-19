CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moorefield

Moorefield Voice
 4 days ago
(MOOREFIELD, WV) Gas prices vary across the Moorefield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moorefield area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moorefield area appeared to be at BP, at 351 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP

351 S Main St, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19

Circle K

759 N Main St, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.15

Sheetz

268 Genny Loop, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.90
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1528 S Main St . As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Moorefield, WV
With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

