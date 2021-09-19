Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Norton

(NORTON, VA) Gas prices vary across the Norton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Norton area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 1207 Kentucky Ave Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Norton area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1207 Kentucky Ave Se, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Sunoco 1112 Norton Rd, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.68 $ --

Valero 6615 W Main St, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.08

Valero 10538 Coeburn Mountain Rd, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ 3.63 $ --

Marathon 1625 Park Ave Sw, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.