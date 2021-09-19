Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) Gas prices vary across the Chelan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chelan area was $3.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.72 to $3.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chelan area appeared to be at Texaco, at 53 S Lakeshore Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 53 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 232 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.