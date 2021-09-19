Paying too much for gas Fort Plain? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Gas prices vary across the Fort Plain area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Plain area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.13 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Plain area appeared to be at Stewart's Shops, at 18 Willet St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Stewart's Shops 18 Willet St, Fort Plain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Betty Beavers 117 E Main St, Canajoharie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 18 E Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.