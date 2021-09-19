High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salmon as of Sunday

(SALMON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Salmon?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.48 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salmon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 700 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 700 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Sinclair 716 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Chevron 1110 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.74

Exxon 517 S Challis St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Sinclair 500 S Challis St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.