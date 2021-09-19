New Public Artwork Unveiled In Troy Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new art installation that was unveiled on Saturday calls attention to an historic site in Troy Hill.

The eight-foot-tall cast iron bronze plaque was unveiled along Lowrie Street on Saturday.

The artists, Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, say their permanent public artwork was inspired by the original bronze plaque outside of their studio commemorating the city’s first incline transportation.

Saturday’s event also marked the opening of the artists’ new gallery, where spectators will view art through two street-facing windows, but aren’t allowed inside.