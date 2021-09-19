Paying too much for gas Manistique? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MANISTIQUE, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Manistique area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.21 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manistique area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 425 E Lakeshore Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.61
$4.09
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 6810W Us Highway 2. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
