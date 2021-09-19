Paying too much for gas Colby? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLBY, KS) Gas prices vary across the Colby area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Colby area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.38 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colby area appeared to be at Corner Pump, at 900 E 4Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Corner Pump 900 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Love's Country Store 265 W 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.20 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Conoco 285 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Hi-Plains Co-op 470 N Nashville Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 24/7 Travel Store at 1980 S Range Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.