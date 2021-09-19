Analysis shows most expensive gas in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Concordia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Concordia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Concordia area appeared to be at Woody's Gas Express, at 203 E 6Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.