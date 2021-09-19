Where’s the most expensive gas in Redwood Falls?

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Gas prices vary across the Redwood Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Redwood Falls area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Redwood Falls area appeared to be at Casey's, at 410 S Mill St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 410 S Mill St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Casey's 707 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Holiday 1111 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 1400 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 400 Kokesh Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.