Where’s the most expensive gas in Brady?

(BRADY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brady area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brady area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2013 S Bridge St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2013 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

VP Racing Fuels 2342 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1800 S Bridge St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.