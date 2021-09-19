Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Gas prices vary across the Fairfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 630 W Us-84.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 630 W Us-84, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 500 Ih-45 S, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 300 Us-84 W, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Cooper Farms 301 W Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.84

Love's Travel Stop 299 Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 441 E Commerce St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.