Paying too much for gas Red Bud? Analysis shows most expensive station

(RED BUD, IL) Gas prices vary across the Red Bud area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Red Bud area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fast Stop, at 10229 Il-3 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Fast Stop 10229 Il-3 , Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 3745 Il-3, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1305 S Main St. As of 05:09 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.