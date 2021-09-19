Where’s the most expensive gas in Flora?

(FLORA, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Flora area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Flora area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Flora area appeared to be at Mach 1, at 1433 N State Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mach 1 1433 N State Rd, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.58 $ 3.88 $ 3.39

Fast Stop 11109 Old Us-50 , Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Huck's at 232 W North Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.