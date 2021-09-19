Where’s the most expensive gas in Flora?
(FLORA, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Flora area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Flora area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Flora area appeared to be at Mach 1, at 1433 N State Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.58
$3.88
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Huck's at 232 W North Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0