Are you overpaying for gas in Childress? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(CHILDRESS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Childress?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.73, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Childress area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CEFCO, at 2004 Ave F Nw.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$2.73
$3.13
$3.37
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
