Paying too much for gas Williamstown? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across the Williamstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Williamstown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 111 Stewartsville Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 111 Stewartsville Rd, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 503 S Main St, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Speedway 70 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

Speedway 10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.