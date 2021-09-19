Are you overpaying for gas in Watseka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WATSEKA, IL) Gas prices vary across the Watseka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watseka area was $3.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 303 E Walnut St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

BP 303 E Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.29

Shell 1150 E Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 417 W Walnut St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.