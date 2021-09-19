Are you overpaying for gas in Mount Shasta? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.55 for gas in the Mount Shasta area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.49 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.55 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mount Shasta area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mount Shasta area appeared to be at Chevron, at 300 W Lake St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 300 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.53 $ 4.68 $ 4.83 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.74 $ 4.89 $ 4.45

76 411 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 205 W Lake St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.