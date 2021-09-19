Where’s the most expensive gas in Buffalo?

(BUFFALO, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.44 for gas in the Buffalo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Buffalo area was $3.44 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.37 to $3.55 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wash Me Car Wash, at 865 Fort St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Wash Me Car Wash 865 Fort St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Kum & Go 109 N Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Cenex 501 E Hart St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.49

Cenex 107 Us-16 E, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 3.54

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 199 Us-16 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.