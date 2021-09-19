Where’s the most expensive gas in Buffalo?
(BUFFALO, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.44 for gas in the Buffalo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Buffalo area was $3.44 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.37 to $3.55 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wash Me Car Wash, at 865 Fort St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.44
$3.71
$4.01
$3.49
|card
card$3.44
$3.71
$4.01
$3.54
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 199 Us-16 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
