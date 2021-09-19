Paying too much for gas Bonners Ferry? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.58 for gas in the Bonners Ferry area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.58 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bonners Ferry area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 6453 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 6453 Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ -- $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 6603 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.