High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Hallettsville as of Sunday

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Hallettsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hallettsville area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 304 E Fourth St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hallettsville area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 304 E Fourth St, Hallettsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Exxon 115 Fairwinds St, Hallettsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Valero 414 Fairwinds St, Hallettsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Grab-N-Go at 1005 E 4Th St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.