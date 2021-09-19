High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Hallettsville as of Sunday
(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Hallettsville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hallettsville area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 304 E Fourth St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hallettsville area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.95
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Grab-N-Go at 1005 E 4Th St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
