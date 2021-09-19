Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 994 W Lyon Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 994 W Lyon Ave, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.17

Kwik Trip 119 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

US Gas 1609 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 301 Prairie St. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.