Don’t overpay for gas in Muleshoe: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MULESHOE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Muleshoe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Muleshoe area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.75 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 107 E American Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes 107 E American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.89 $ 3.30 $ 2.95

Valero 221 W American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allsup's at 1125 W American Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.