Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Bad Axe?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bad Axe area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bad Axe area appeared to be at BP, at 690 S Van Dyke Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bad Axe area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP 690 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.24

Shell 707 S Van Dyke, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Sunoco 1059 East Huron Ave, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.24

Marathon 777 N Van Dyke, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ --

Cass City Oil And Gas 50 Pigeon Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.