Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jena

(JENA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Jena?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jena area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jena area appeared to be at Speedy Mac's, at 2460 E Oak St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Speedy Mac's 2460 E Oak St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 3714 W Oak St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ --

Shell 21787 La-8 W, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Exxon 1731 E Oak St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2109 N 1St St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1815 E Oak St . As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.