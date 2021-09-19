Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jena
(JENA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Jena?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jena area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jena area appeared to be at Speedy Mac's, at 2460 E Oak St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1815 E Oak St . As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
