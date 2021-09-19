Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Montevideo

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Montevideo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Montevideo area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 418 S 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montevideo area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 418 S 1St St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.