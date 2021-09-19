High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in New River as of Sunday

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Gas prices vary across the New River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New River area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.31 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3906 W New River Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3906 W New River Rd, New River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 4266 W Anthem Way, Anthem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.