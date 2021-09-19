Don’t overpay for gas in Clinton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLINTON, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Clinton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clinton area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clinton area appeared to be at Choctaw Shell, at 4801 Us-65 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:10 PM, Tuesday:

Choctaw Shell 4801 Us-65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:10 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.