Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ely

(ELY, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.85 for gas in the Ely area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.8 per gallon to $3.9, with an average price of $3.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ely area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ely area appeared to be at Shell, at 1100 Aultman St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1100 Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ 4.10 $ 4.30 $ --

Shell 1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ 4.10 $ 4.30 $ 3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.