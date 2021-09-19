Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stigler

(STIGLER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Stigler area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stigler area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at Ok-9.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell Ok-9, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Shell 1409 E Main , Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.14 $ 3.43 $ --

E-Z Mart 605 W Main St, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Total Express at E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.