Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stigler
(STIGLER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Stigler area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stigler area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at Ok-9.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.14
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.43
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Total Express at E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
