Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Alpine

(ALPINE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Alpine area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Alpine area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alpine area appeared to be at Stripes, at 700 E Ave E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes 700 E Ave E, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 708 N 5Th St, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Alon 805 East Ave E, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2411 E Us-90, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to DK at 1500 W Us-90. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.