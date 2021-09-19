Are you overpaying for gas in Bailey? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BAILEY, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.68 for gas in the Bailey area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.64 per gallon to $3.71, with an average price of $3.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bailey area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 173 Bull Dogger Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bailey area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 173 Bull Dogger Rd, Bailey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Pine Junction Country Store 34375 Us-285, Pine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.02 $ 4.37 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 60597 Us-285 . As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.