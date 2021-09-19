Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Franklin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Franklin area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Franklin area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 239 Central St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 239 Central St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 826 Central St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

TETAL 311 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 666 New Hampton Rd, Sanbornton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.