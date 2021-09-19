Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ironwood

(IRONWOOD, MI) Gas prices vary across the Ironwood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ironwood area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 139 W Cloverland Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist 139 W Cloverland Dr, Ironwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 210 2Nd Ave S, Hurley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 501 Us-51, Hurley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Holiday 805 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.39

Krist 1340 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 117 E Lead St, Bessemer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 401 E Lead St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.