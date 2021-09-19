Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yerington

(YERINGTON, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Yerington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yerington area ranged from $3.5 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yerington area appeared to be at Chevron, at 423 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 423 N Main St, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 3.69

Texaco 1 Us-95A North, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.69

Maverik 402 West Goldfield Ave., Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.67

Shell 171 Campbell Ln, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 27 Bulk Plant Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.5 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.