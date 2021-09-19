Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yerington
(YERINGTON, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Yerington?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yerington area ranged from $3.5 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.82 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yerington area appeared to be at Chevron, at 423 N Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.09
$4.27
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.09
$4.39
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.91
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 27 Bulk Plant Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.5 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
