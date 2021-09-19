CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Are you overpaying for gas in Everett? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

 4 days ago
(EVERETT, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.35 for gas in the Everett area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.35 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Everett area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 11 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Everett area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 11 W Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

