Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Gas prices vary across the Beaver Dam area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beaver Dam area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver Dam area appeared to be at Huck's, at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Huck's 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Marathon 601 S Main St, Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Beaver Dam Keystop 724 S Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.