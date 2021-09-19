Where’s the most expensive gas in Cherokee?

(CHEROKEE, NC) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Cherokee area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cherokee area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cherokee area appeared to be at Shell, at 1203 Seven Clans Ln.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1203 Seven Clans Ln, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.05 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1203 Seven Clans Ln. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.