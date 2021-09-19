Are you overpaying for gas in Magnolia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MAGNOLIA, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Magnolia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magnolia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 100 E Bay St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Magnolia area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 100 E Bay St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 101 W Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

McComb Market 115 E Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 2.91 $ -- $ 2.99

MarketMax 106 Doug Rushing Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Pump and Savor 1218 S Broadway, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleetway 1200 S Broadway St, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.