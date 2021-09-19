Are you overpaying for gas in Magnolia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MAGNOLIA, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Magnolia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magnolia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 100 E Bay St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Magnolia area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$2.91
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$2.89
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
