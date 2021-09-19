High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in South Hill as of Sunday

(SOUTH HILL, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the South Hill area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the South Hill area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the South Hill area appeared to be at Exxon, at 719 Piney Pond Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 719 Piney Pond Rd , Brodnax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 702 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 2.97

Exxon 920 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Shell 1011 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.45

Sunoco 1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.15

Exxon 38842 Us-58, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quik Fuel at 9976 Us-1. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.