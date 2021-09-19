Where’s the most expensive gas in Philomath?
(PHILOMATH, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.55 for gas in the Philomath area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philomath area ranged from $3.47 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.55 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philomath area appeared to be at Safeway, at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.81
$3.91
$3.55
|card
card$3.65
$3.91
$4.01
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.77
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.77
$3.91
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.77
$3.91
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.73
$3.89
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.47 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
