Where’s the most expensive gas in Philomath?

(PHILOMATH, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.55 for gas in the Philomath area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philomath area ranged from $3.47 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.55 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philomath area appeared to be at Safeway, at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 3.65

Chevron 1414 Main St, Philomath

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.77 $ -- $ 3.55

Chevron 2075 Nw Circle Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.77 $ 3.91 $ 3.59

Chevron 1334 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.77 $ 3.91 $ 3.59

Shell 1680 Sw 3Rd St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.73 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.