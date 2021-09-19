Don’t overpay for gas in Demopolis: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Gas prices vary across the Demopolis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Demopolis area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 510 Us-80 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 510 Us-80 E, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Sunoco 413 Us-80 W , Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Texaco 1316 Us-80 East, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 1325 Us-80 E, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 1301 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.63 $ --

Chevron 1500 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.