Paying too much for gas Ruidoso? Analysis shows most expensive station

(RUIDOSO, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Ruidoso?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ruidoso area ranged from $3.0 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ruidoso area appeared to be at Shell, at 1 Ski Run Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1 Ski Run Rd, Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Chevron 1137 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.0 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.