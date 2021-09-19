Are you overpaying for gas in Richfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(RICHFIELD, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Richfield?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Richfield area was $3.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.53 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1050 W 1250 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1050 W 1250 S, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 105 S Main St, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.77 $ -- $ --

Texaco 305 S Main St, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 295 S. Main. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.