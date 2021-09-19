Don’t overpay for gas in Wickenburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Wickenburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wickenburg area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wickenburg area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Chevron 1075 N Tegner St, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 104 E Wickenburg Way. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.